BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

DMB stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

