BMO Capital Markets Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $290.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $425.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $632,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.