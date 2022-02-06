Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.94. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 513 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

