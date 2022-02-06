Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.94. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 513 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,127.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
