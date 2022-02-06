BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,537 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.65% of Eldorado Gold worth $79,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.03 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

