BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,122 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Cerus worth $81,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cerus by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,422,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

