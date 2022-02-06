BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,035,224 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 10,185.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.28% of FIGS worth $76,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.