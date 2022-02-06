BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

