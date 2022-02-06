Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

