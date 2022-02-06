Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $285.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $231.67 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

