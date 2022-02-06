Benchmark Downgrades SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Hold

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

