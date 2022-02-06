Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $272.36. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

