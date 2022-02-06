Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $275.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $272.36. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

