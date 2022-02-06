Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 5,067 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Colicity were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Colicity by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Colicity by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colicity by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.