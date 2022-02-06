Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Grows Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 609,374 shares during the period. Ferroglobe comprises approximately 3.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 1.49% of Ferroglobe worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

