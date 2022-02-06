Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.26. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($161,333.69).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

