Barclays Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMUS. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

