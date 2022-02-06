Barclays PLC Reduces Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of eHealth worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $501.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -0.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.