Barclays PLC Invests $827,000 in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

BATS REM opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.