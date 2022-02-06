Barclays Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 804

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.62) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 774.50 ($10.41).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 654.80 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

