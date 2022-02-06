Barclays Increases Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €129.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

