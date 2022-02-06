Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.98 ($161.78).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €112.75 ($126.69) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($110.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.82.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.