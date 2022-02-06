Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $117.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $120.40 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $565.65 million, with estimates ranging from $552.13 million to $576.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,807. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

