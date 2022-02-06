Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

BMI stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

