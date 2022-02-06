Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.50 ($41.01).

ETR JEN opened at €32.06 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($42.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

