B. Riley Increases MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $47.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

MCFT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

