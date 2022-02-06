Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

