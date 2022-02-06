AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

