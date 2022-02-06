Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Avantor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

