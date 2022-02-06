AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $168.99 and a one year high of $257.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

