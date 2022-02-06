Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

