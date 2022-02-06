Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 598 ($8.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.13.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

