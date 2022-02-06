AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.