AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,285 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

