Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.600 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.