Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

