Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.57. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

