Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $11.30. Astronics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

