Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys 10,589 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

