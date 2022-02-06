Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) were up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.
In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and sold 43,244 shares worth $1,205,301. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
