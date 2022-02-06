Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

ASH stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

