Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $915,427.60 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $915,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $48.11 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

