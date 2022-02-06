Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.38

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $19.75. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 78,266 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

