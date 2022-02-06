Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 196,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SHG opened at $32.89 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.