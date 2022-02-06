Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 28,743 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Noah worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Noah by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noah by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NOAH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

