Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 270,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

