Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0468 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $572,581.85 and $3,915.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,654.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.00 or 0.07187733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00298756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00765515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012312 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00410939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00232837 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,291,537 coins and its circulating supply is 12,246,993 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.