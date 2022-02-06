Arizona State Retirement System Sells 127 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,652 shares of company stock valued at $88,713,879 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.18 and a 1-year high of $174.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

