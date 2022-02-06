Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,779 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 174.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,395,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 392,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 52.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.11 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.