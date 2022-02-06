Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Capri by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.