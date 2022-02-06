Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 8,593 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

IDXX traded down $12.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.44. The stock had a trading volume of 509,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,502. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.